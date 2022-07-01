Hairdresser found dead on roadside, wrapped in plastic – soldier in custody

Kaieteur News – A hairdresser who had left her home on Wednesday to do business in Canje was found dead Thursday morning with her body wrapped in a plastic bag and tucked away in a clump of bush on the Courtland Public Road, Corentyne Berbice.

Dead is 29-year-old Donalesa Park of East Canje, Berbice. Police have arrested for the crime, a member of the Guyana Defence Force, 33-year-old Collin Hazel also of Courtland, Corentyne.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said that the body was found at about 07:00hrs. According to the Donalesa’s sister, she last saw her sibling alive on June 29, 2022 at about 08:00hrs at their East Canje home where they both reside. The deceased woman reportedly told her sister then that she was going to braid someone’s hair at Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice. According to the police about 06:00hrs Thursday, the sister called the individual whose hair Donalesa told her she was going to braid but the individual told her that Park never showed up and explained that the woman called and told her she had to go to Corentyne. Subsequently, at about 07:00hrs, Donalesa Park’s body was found wrapped in plastic on the Courtland Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud said the 29-year-old woman appeared to have been strangled.

According to an uncle of the dead woman, Mortimer Amsterdam, after Park did not return home, he along with the woman’s sister and her mother visited the Central Police Station in New Amsterdam to file a missing person report with the police. They then travelled to the Corentyne to the home of the soldier since they knew she had conducted business with him before.

Amsterdam said, “she left to go and comb a girl hair in (Islington) but when she reach, the girl wasn’t there. And based on what I understand is that this gentleman (soldier) does bring some detergent for her from Lethem and so she apparently left to collect the detergent from the boy and when she come to collect it from he that is what took place.” Amsterdam disclosed that when the mother arrived at the soldier’s home and made enquiries from his relatives. “They know the boy does live there and his sister told them that the boy (soldier) collected a bottle of wine and go upstairs with the girl (Park) and the next morning, they say, he leave to go back to work but that he supposed to go back to work till next week.”

Amsterdam said that a pair of slippers belonging to his now dead niece was found near the steps of the house and this prompted a search by her mother and other relatives around the area. It was during that search that they discovered a plastic bag with what appeared to be a body inside, in the bushes opposite the soldier’s home on the other side of the road. They immediately contacted the police. “Opposite the house, in a bush, they see a bag and when they discover the bag, they call in the police and the police come and search and they find the bag with the girl inside”, he said.

It was not long after that the body was identified to be that of Park. The father of Park’s five-year-old child was also present at the scene and expressed anger at what had taken place. The body was removed subsequently and taken to the Ramoo’s Funeral Parlour. An investigation is underway by ranks of the Major Crimes Unit and detectives in Berbice.