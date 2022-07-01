GFF hails success of Barcelona’s Braithwaite visit as GFF-DBU Goodwill Ambassador

The successful visit of Barcelona and Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite to Guyana last week will inspire a new generation of girls and boys to follow their dreams through football, according to Guyana Football Federation President (GFF) Wayne Forde.

The historic visit of Braithwaite, whose father is Guyanese, was the first time a Barcelona player had visited Guyana, through support from the Danish Football Association (DBU), UEFA Assist, and Concacaf – underlining the progress the current Forde administration has made in repairing and then building the image and reputation of the GFF among its global football partners.

Braithwaite, 31, was in Guyana to officially take up the role of goodwill ambassador for the football development partnership between the GFF and the DBU, which is also facilitated by UEFA Assist and Concacaf. The attacker has played 58 times for Spanish giants Barcelona and 60 times for the Danish national team.

“This was not only a historic visit for Guyana, it was a chance for someone who performs at the highest level of football to connect with his roots and to inspire a new generation of players – both girls and boys,” said President Forde.

“This extremely successful visit shows just how far we have come in raising the image of

Guyanese football on the international stage, and we look forward to building further on our close relationship with Martin, the DBU, UEFA Assist, and Concacaf to drive the development of the game in Guyana,” he added.

The aim of the goodwill ambassador position is to promote and support development work conducted through the innovative partnership between the GFF and DBU, which has included financial support for the GFF Women’s Development League and post-COVID capacity building support, under the auspices of the UEFA Assist programme.

While in Guyana with his family, Braithwaite took part in a range of footballing activities, met government dignitaries, and reconnected with the land of his father. The trip included a tour of attractions in Georgetown, a courtesy call on the Government of Guyana, participation in a novelty futsal match at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, and a range of grassroots activities.