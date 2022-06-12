Mahaicony businesswoman robbed by bandits posing as customers

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Five are investigating an armed robbery committed on a 32-year-old businesswoman from Dundee Village, Mahaicony, who was beaten and tied-up during the commission of the crime.

The woman, Dhanmattie Mahadeo called ‘Sherry’, was reportedly robbed of millions in cash and jewellery and was beaten and tied-up by two mask-wearing men who were armed with guns.

According to Mahadeo, the proprietor of ‘Sherry’s Agri Centre’, she was in her office space on her premises, which includes her home and business, when a heavily tinted Nissan Bluebird pulled up.

She said two men exited the car and asked if she had chicken feed for sale. She reportedly responded in the negative but advised them that she deals with fertilisers, etc.

Mahadeo said she was counting some cash at the time and so she called out to a female employee, asking that she speak with the men. However, the woman said that she decided to attend to the men herself since her employee did not respond. They asked for two packs of fertiliser and as she was putting the fertiliser in a bag both men jumped over the business counter and whipped out guns – one reportedly lashed her to her head and the other began to duct tape her hands and neck.

According to the woman, they demanded cash and jewellery. Fearful for her life, Mahadeo said she showed them where a sum of $4.2M in cash and cheques was. They then dragged her into the house where they demanded more cash and jewellery.

Mahadeo said she showed them where the more cash was and they also took off the gold jewellery on her hands and all of her husband’s gold jewellery that were in her bedroom.

The men also removed the DVR set, took a laptop computer, three cell phones and an iPad before escaping. Mahadeo said that she managed to free herself and it was then that she realised that they had also tied up her female employee. She said she ran to her mother’s house located 10 minutes away and from there called the police.

The bandits’ booty included $2.7M in cash, three GRDB cheques, four gold rings and two gold chains which were stolen from Mahadeo while a cell phone and $42,000 were stolen from her employee.

An investigation is ongoing.