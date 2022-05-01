OFFERING BED & BREAKFAST FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NATIONAL STANDARD

Guyana's tourism industry is rapidly expanding, fueled by the return of many major events and recreational activities previously affected by the pandemic. The increase in tourists attracted by these events presents numerous business opportunities. One such opportunity is in hospitality and accommodation in the form of Bed and Breakfast (B&B) facilities which provide overnight lodging in a home-like setting to guests.

Just recently, the Ministry of Tourism, Industry & Commerce and the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) encouraged Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the provision of B&B Services for the upcoming CPL Cricket Carnival. These facilities must be to a level of comfort and convenience to the multitude of persons set to visit Guyana and in need of affordable places to stay.

For persons interested in setting up such a facility or improving a similar facility, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has a National Standard – Requirements for bed and breakfast facilities (GYS 514:2016). This National Standard was formulated to improve the quality of services offered by local providers of Bed and Breakfast facilities and can be purchased from the GNBS at an affordable cost.

As the restrictions associated with COVID-19 relax, B&Bs are becoming the preferred choice for many visitors who are seeking an affordable place to spend the night.

General requirements in the National Standard state that running water and other amenities which ensure a comfortable stay, are essential. It also includes requirements for adequate security for guests and their possessions, prohibition of any form of discrimination, convenient parking and adequate advertisement or the lack thereof.

The standard categorizes B&B facilities into A and B categories to help potential B&B owners decide what to set up based on affordability and the preference of guests. Category A facilities, according to the document, offers self-contained double or single bedrooms with ceiling fans or AC and a hot and cold shower. There is also the provision of WiFi access, television, a mini refrigerator, and other amenities.

Meanwhile, a category B facility offers a room which does not necessarily contain AC Units and amenities. In addition, these rooms are accompanied by shared toilet and bath facilities. According to the standard, a ‘habitable room’should be 10M2 per person.

Interested B&B providers are encouraged to purchase a copy of the National Standard and implement the requirements so that they can deliver quality services that meet their customers’ needs and build confidence as well as expanding their client base.

Further information can be accessed on the GNBS’ Standards Portal on our website at gnbsgy.org, or interested persons can contact our office on 219-0064-66 or message us on Whatsapp at 692-4697. (GNBS)