Bids open for fabrication of 30 H-beams for DHBC

Latest update April 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 30, 2022 News
Utilising its $946 million budgetary allocation this year, the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) is looking to spend some $60 million to facilitate the fabrication and delivery of 30 notched H-beans.
The project was revealed during the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The companies which applied for the DHBC project are S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies, EC. Viera Investment Inc., and Industrial Fabrication Inc.
As previously reported, General Manager of the bridge, Wayne Watson had stated that the $946 million has been budgeted to facilitate rehabilitation and maintenance of the aged floating bridge. During an interview with the Department of Public Information last month, Watson said, “One of those works is the anchorage system. So, in 2022, we would have received some funding to do some anchorage work. Also, we have pontoons that need rehabilitation, funding was approved for that. Ten feet deck plates which is basically the platform which the vehicles use to traverse on the bridge, funding was also approved for that and the transom beams. These are the beams that deck plates are seated on, we got approval for 30 such beams.”
He explained also that with the funding the corporation received, it is estimated that $75 million would go towards the construction of the motorised platform, $411 million to rehabilitate the pontoons, $100 million is set aside for the fabrication of deck plates, $60 million for the fabrication of H-beams and $300 million for anchor chains and blocks.
Just recently, bids were opened for the rehabilitation of 28 pontoons for the bridge, which is estimated to cost some $322 million and the fabrication and delivery of 250 deck plates which is estimated to cost $104 million. Bids were also opened for the construction of a new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), this Ministry of Tourism project is estimated to cost $1,717,536,660.
Below are the projects that opened at the NPTAB office:
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Fabrication and delivery of thirty notched H-beans to DHBC.
