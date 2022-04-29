Venezuelan woman found hacked to death in shallow grave

Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM
Apr 29, 2022
– Police hunting camp buddies
Kaieteur News – The mutilated body of a Venezuelan woman was on Tuesday found by her common-law husband and a search party, buried in a shallow grave at Koro Backdam, Eteringbang , Region Seven.
She was identified as Deissy Antury Perdomo, 49, a clothes vendor. Police are now hunting two Venezuelan men said to be her camp partners. According to police they were the last persons to be seen with the woman before her body was found. Antury would normally ply her trade as a clothes vendor at the Eteringbang Landing but had recently entered Koro Backdam with her husband and the two men to “punt” (another term for pork knocking) for gold.
They camped together and on Friday April 22, her husband had travelled out of the backdam and headed to Venezuela, leaving her there with the two men. On Saturday April 23, Antury was seen with the men shopping for groceries and imbibing at the Eteringbang Landing. Later that day they left together from the landing for their camp in the backdam. Persons even recalled seeing them walking along a trail towards their camp but they have not been seen since.
On Tuesday April 26, her husband returned from Venezuela to find an empty camp and reportedly began inquiring about her whereabouts and after no one knew where she was a search party was formed to look for her. They later stumbled upon her body buried in a shallow grave. Investigators who visited the scene reported that her ‘chopped up” remains were found in a hole dug four feet wide and covered with mud and dry leaves. Checks were made for her camping buddies but they were not found. Police have since received information that men were last seen traveling to Venezuela on Sunday April 24. The woman’s husband is presently in police custody assisting with investigations.
