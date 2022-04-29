Phantom crowed champions in the GDA Easter Bonanza Dominoes

Phantom/Next Level Sports Club came out victorious as the Georgetown Dominoes Association (GDA) held its first fundraising event dubbing it GDA Easter Bonanza over the Easter weekend.

Sixteen teams participated in what was deemed pound for pound in each matchup as the teams involved were boisterous in the lead up of the event. Teams involved were Gangsters, Spartans, C6, Phantom, Mix Up, Gold Is Money, All Seasons, Fresh Cash, 300, Spartan Girls, All Season Angels, Strikers, R&R, Turning Point, F&H and Players.

The first round saw Strikers and Fresh Cash advancing to round two owing to the fact that Spartans did not have a full complement of members present upon roll call. Gangsters, Spartans Girls, Players were also eliminated in the first round.

The third round saw F&H, C6, R&R All Season and All Season Angels making their exit from the tourney, Strikers drew the bye to the finals which left 300, Phantom and Mix up in the fray in which 300 were not good enough to enter into the finals.

The finals started with Strikers in the lead after which they failed to strike with Phantom and Mix Up going neck and neck until it was Phantom who were on a runaway train ending with 87 games, Mix up after having a scare from Strikers in the final round had 77 games and Strikers in the cellar with 68 games.

The prizes awarded for the tourney were 1st $175,000, 2nd $75,000, 3rd $35,000 and 4th $20,000. Mr. Raulston Cameron of Phantom was adjudged MVP with the maximum 18 games which had a $10,000 attached for his accolade. Other notable achievements were Gilbert Mendonca and Rawle Cameron of Mix Up with 17 and 15 games respectively, while Ryan Rambalak of Strikers made 15 games.

Mr. Colin Boyce, the Vice President, in his closing remarks on behalf of Executives of the GDA gave his heartfelt thanks to its members and all its sponsors for their support in making this venture an incident free success and hoped to attract more participation of teams in its next venture.