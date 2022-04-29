Latest update April 29th, 2022 12:49 AM

GPL blames hours-long blackout on fault at Garden of Eden plant

Apr 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Power and Light has blamed Thursday’s hours-long blackout on a fault at its Garden of Eden plant.

The Guyana Power and Light, Garden of Eden Power Plant

In a press release GPL said at approximately 07:52 hrs Thursday, a fault at its Garden of Eden Power Plant resulted in the loss of approximately 37Megawatt (MW)of generation. The sudden loss of generation caused a cascading effect on the gird which resulted in a shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
According to GPL, restoration commenced immediately and at approximately 08:30 hrs the first area in Demerara was repowered. Incremental restoration continued until all areas in Demerara and Berbice were repowered at approximately 09:56 hrs, GPL stated. “Currently, a technical team is conducting an investigation to determine the root cause of today’s shutdown. Customers will be updated when the investigation is completed. Our Company remains cognisant of the inconveniences associated with unplanned service interruptions and continues to work assiduously towards minimising these occurrences.”

