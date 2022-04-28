Latest update April 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Four decades on MCYS remembers Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist

Apr 28, 2022

– recognises him for unmatched feat

Kaieteur News – Just under two years ago, Kaieteur News Journalist Sean Devers did a few impactful pieces on Guyana’s Lone Olympic Medalist, retired boxer Michael Anthony Parris, who achieved this feat just shy of 42 years ago.
Parris, who competed in the bantamweight division at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, Soviet Union, won a bronze medal for his native land when he was defeated by the gloves of Cuba’s Juan Hernández in the semifinals on August 6th.

One of Guyana’s Living Legends, Michael Anthony Parris.

In one of those pieces crafted by Devers titled, ‘40th Anniversary of Guyana’s lone Olympic Medal’, it stated: “The National Sporting Ambassador says he was ignored by all elected Governments after the death of President Forbes Burnham but is hopeful that this might change with a new Government being elected.”
That was one of the many sentiments expressed by the Olympian in August 2020. However, on Wednesday, the Boxer was recognised once again for the achievement which has eluded persons of Guyanese decent for over four decades and many years prior.
In a brief ceremony that included the Olympic Bronze Medalist, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport – Honourable Charles Ramson Jr and the Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, a commemorative Wooden Sculpture along with an undisclosed sum of cash was bestowed upon the former athlete.
Once the Minister had a chance to speak, he spewed facts about Guyanese involved in Sport not being aware of the fact that Guyana has only one Olympic Medalist. The Minister also disclosed that they previously engaged Parris about the presentation, which will in term be a double presentation.
Later this year, the Minister plans to raise awareness at the Sport Conference about Parris’ achievement to all the Associations that will be present, to let persons involved know that firm recognition will be given to anyone who represents the nation and does well. (Kizan Brumell)

 

Sports

