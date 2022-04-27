Lewis & Beharry supports Hohenkirk’s cricket dreams ‘Mom throws balls for me to bat in the mornings’

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Former Demerara youth Keeper Troy Lewis and Ex Berbice Senior Inter-County left-hander Anil Beharry, who is also a member of Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), made contributions to Transport Sports Club’s U-17 player Jeremy Hohenkirk.

Lewis, the former Malteenoes Wicket-Keeper batter who is in the USA, donated a pair of pads and a pair of batting gloves to the lad which was presented on his behalf by his daughter while Beharry, who last played for Young Warriors in Berbice, presented the 16-year-old with a bat and a thigh pad.

On June, 26, 2005 at Medical Arts Hospital, Jeremy made his entry into this world and is one of five sons born to Neil and Nola Hohenkirk.

“Growing up as a child was somewhat tough because I have experienced alot of life lessons at a young age like moving from house to house. But in 2017 my parents built their own house in Orgista Street, Cummings Park, Sophia, Georgetown and we are currently living there.”

Jeremy attended Mae’s School at the primary level and is presently attending Christ Church secondary school, the old school of Carl Hooper. He is preparing to write seven subjects at the CSEC level.

“As a kid I always loved sports and Mae’s played a huge role in that, I learned how to play table tennis and lawn tennis there but I was always interested in cricket. Our school had a cricket team which I played for.

I fell in love with cricket probably at the age of 7 when I saw my first IPL match,” informed Jeremy.

He disclosed that it was Troy Lewis who brought him and his brother to Malteenoes Sports Club.

“I am doing fairly well in school I am currently trying my best to balance my studies with my cricket because I know that

education is the key to success.

Education is very important for me and my family because I have to have something to fall back on after cricket.

My favourite subject is mathematics, though my lessons and school teachers would say something different but I like mathematics the most mainly because I like my brain always thinking.

I wouldn’t say studying and playing cricket is hard… it is just challenging and I’m looking to overcome this challenge,” Jeremy continued.

Jeremy spoke about his training and how his mother is involved.

“At about 5:00 am, I first run 20 times in my street and that usually takes about 40 minutes and then my mother throws some balls to me to bat, until 7 am. After school and lessons, I come home and I do a rigorous exercise routine and then study and go to sleep. I practice for six days from Monday to Saturday,” explained the promising cricketer.

The batting all-rounder said that he likes batting more than bowling because of the adrenaline that it gives him.

“I prefer two-day cricket mostly because it really tests my stamina. My most memorable match was played at DCC, Transport against 4R Lions I batted at number six and I finished the game hitting a straight six off of Isiah Thorne’s bowling.

My favourite shot is the cover drive because it makes me look and feel like if I’m playing for West Indies,” informed Jeremy, whose favourite food is stewed bora and chicken with rice.

Jeremy is playing at the second division level and played in the recent GCA select under17 against the touring NY Tri-state from the USA and is working at making the Guyana U-19 team this year after two years of his cricket life was taken away by the Global Pandemic.

His hobbies are playing basketball and hanging out with his friends and he says that his mom and dad have played the main roles in his cricket so far.

“I got support from all of my coaches, they have played supporting roles especially coach Shaun Massiah, coach Kervin Ross and Coach Travis Dowlin.

My strength is my knowledge, skill and talent that I have for the game of cricket and my weakness is that I put too much pressure on myself because I feel that I’m not performing at the best of my ability as yet,” added Jeremy whose aim is to open the batting in test matches for West Indies senior team by the next four or five years.