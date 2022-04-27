Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village KO Football… With quarterfinals set the battle is on for the money round at GFC Sunday

Kaieteur News –The quarterfinals have been set in the Annual Mayor’s Cup 9-a-side Inter Ward/Village Knockout Football tournament and its now unto a pitched battle for the money round on Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground.

The quarterfinal places were fixed following play at Den Amstel on Sunday last and the eight remaining teams will look to make it to the final four where they are guaranteed a cash prize. But the big question on football fans mind is who will cart off the main prize, the Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company sponsored $600,000 and Mayor’s Cup.

Lining up on Sunday in the quarterfinal round are Bourda All Stars against Den Amstel in the opening contest at 6:00pm to be followed by Tucville facing West Side Spartan, then Sparta Boss tangle with Friendship Front and Diamond battle Haslington.

The winners will be the four teams in the lucrative money round. Fans are leaning towards Sparta Boss and Diamond, but all the teams are in with a fair chance to make it to the final four and also more importantly lift the crown. All speculation will come to an end Sunday.

The 2022 edition of the Mayor’s Cup is in honour of current Mayor of Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine.

All teams are scheduled to bring their A list of players and an entertaining night of football is anticipated. Among those on show are: Gregory Richardson, Jamaal Harvey, Ryan Hackett, Jeremy Garnett, Trayon Bobb, Job Caesar and Delon Lanferman.

Coordinator Lennox Arthur has expressed immense gratitude to the sponsors for their help and they include: IPA, DDL, Maggie’s, Digicel, Johil, John Fernandes, General Equipment, Busta, GTT, Namilco, Macorp, New Thriving, Sattar Gafoor, B. Megan, Pritipaul Singh, Ready Mix, Eddie Bobcat, Silvie’s, Caribbean Containers, E Networks, Super Bet, Cummings Electrical, China Trading, Dave Lumber yard, Schlumberger, Maggie’s, Pure Diamond, Gold Target Exports and CIDI.

The teams are battling for attractive prize money and the respective trophies with a first prize of $600,000, second prize $300,000, third $200,000 and fourth $100,000 on offer. Mid Atlantic Oil and Gas Company is the sponsor for the winning purse of $600,000.

The rules governing the tournament includes the no offside rule and teams are allowed five substitutions. The games are of two 20-minute halves for a 40-minute duration. The tournament is a straight knockout one with no extra time being played. A tie at the end of regulation would result in the teams dueling in the dreaded sudden death penalty shootout.

All other FIFA rules apply and the Referee is the sole authority of these games. Teams showing up late beyond a reasonable time determined by the organisers will be disqualified and their game forfeited via the walkover route.