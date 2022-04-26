Tournament favourites slide through winners’ row

Magnum Independence Futsal Cup…

It was business as usual when tournament contenders Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, and Back Circle recorded impressive wins on the opening night of the 4th Magnum Independence Futsal Cup on Sunday at the National Park tarmac.

Sparta Boss crushed Alexander Village 6-1. Eusi Phillips netted a hat-trick in the sixth, 22nd and 24th minute. Adding goals in the 12th, 15th and 23rd minute were Nicholas MacArthur, Job Caesar and Darron Niles.

For the loser, Errol Bacchus netted in the 17th minute. Similarly, Gold is Money mauled Albouystown 6-2. Randolph Wagner scored twice in the 4th and 9th, while Darren Benjamin tallied a double in the 6th and 20th minutes.

Adding goals in the 12th and 16th minutes were Philip Rowley and Jakeel Cadogan respectively. For the losers, Tevin Curry and Raphael Edinborough netted in the 2nd and 15th minutes apiece.

Likewise, Back Circle downed Melanie 3-0. David George recorded a double in the 12th and 26th, while Jermaine Beckles scored in the 17th minute.

In other results, East Front Road made light work of Avocado Ballers 7-0, whilst Mocha defeated Sophia 3-1, and Showstoppers edged Belfield Warriors 6-5. In the final match of the section, Beterverwagting (BV) defeated Road Warriors 4-3.

Action in the event continues tomorrow, Wednesday at the same location.

North East La Penitence oppose Ansa McAl at 19:00hrs, with Alexander Village matching skills with Avocado Ballers from 19:30hrs, and Tiger Bay taking aim at Stabroek Ballers from 20:00hrs.

In the fourth clash, Leopold Street face-off with Festival City from 20:30hrs, while Future Stars battle Vengy at 21:00hrs, and Gold is Money lock horns with BV from 21:30hrs and in the final match of the night at 22:00hrs, defending champion Bent Street take centre stage against Agricola.

Winner of the event will pocket $700,000, and the championship trophy, with the runner-up walking away with $400,000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.