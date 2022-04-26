GAICO Grand Prix: Taffin Khan remains unbeaten

Candidate master Taffin Khan is currently in the lead as the second Gaico sponsored Grand Prix Chess Tournament reaches its halfway mark.

Khan is one of only two titled players in the tournament which is being contested by 24 participants. He is the only player on 4-points after four rounds of intense competition. Khan has so far defeated Mayas Khan, Frankie Farley, Justino De Silva and Jarell Troyer.

The candidate master is the highest rated player in the tournament with a FIDE rating of 2018. As he heads into the final four rounds of competition this Saturday and Sunday unbeaten, he is followed close behind by Loris Nathoo in second place on 3.5 points. Errol Tiwari, Farley and FM Anthony Drayton are in 3rd to 5th place, respectively, all on 3 points.

Leading female chess players as the points stand; Sherlyta Campayne, Pooja Lam, Sasha Shariff, Anaya Lall, Jessica Callender, and Maliha Rajkumar are all on 2 points approaching this weekend’s games.

Rounds five to eight will be played on Saturday April 30th and Sunday May 1st at the Guyana National Stadium.

Trophies will be awarded for the best female player in the tournament, as well as the top male and female junior players.

Trophies and cash prizes will be offered to the top three finishers in the tournament while medals will be given to 4th to 10th place. The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) wishes to express its gratitude to Gaico Construction and General Services Inc. for their generous sponsorship of the three Grand Prix tournaments.

The tournament is being supervised by FIDE-arbiters John Lee, Anand Raghunaught and Irshad Mohamed.