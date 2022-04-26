Latest update April 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

4 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 1 patient still in ICU

Apr 26, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded.
The new infections, which have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,420, were all detected in Region Four. The new cases are that of three men and one woman.
Also, the Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one person is in institutional isolation, 16 are in institutional quarantine and 78 are in home isolation.
To date, a total of 62,112 persons have recovered from the virus.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

MVP Mentore leads Rising Stars to 4-Wkt win over E’bo

MVP Mentore leads Rising Stars to 4-Wkt win over E’bo

Apr 26, 2022

Dave’s West Indian Imports U15 Inter County cricket… By Sean Devers Watched by his dad, Deputy Mayor of Georgetown and former Guyana U19 batter, Alfred Mentore, Jonathon Mentore hit an...
Read More
Red Stripe Beer promotes Linden Town Week Georgetown vs Linden Masters clash at MSC ground tonight

Red Stripe Beer promotes Linden Town Week...

Apr 26, 2022

NSC Independence 3 stage road race to commence on May 14

NSC Independence 3 stage road race to commence on...

Apr 26, 2022

GAICO Grand Prix: Taffin Khan remains unbeaten

GAICO Grand Prix: Taffin Khan remains unbeaten

Apr 26, 2022

Saskia Persaud, Sharma crowned champions

Saskia Persaud, Sharma crowned champions

Apr 26, 2022

Tournament favourites slide through winners’ row

Tournament favourites slide through winners’

Apr 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • THE OLD AND THE NEW

    Kaieteur News – Membership has its privileges but friendship, especially the right friends in the rights places, has... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]