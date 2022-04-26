4 new COVID-19 cases recorded, 1 patient still in ICU

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Monday revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, four new COVID-19 cases were recorded.

The new infections, which have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,420, were all detected in Region Four. The new cases are that of three men and one woman.

Also, the Ministry’s dashboard shows that one patient is still in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), one person is in institutional isolation, 16 are in institutional quarantine and 78 are in home isolation.

To date, a total of 62,112 persons have recovered from the virus.