Experience at GECOM office shows that Guyana has a long way to go

Latest update April 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 25, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The registration trip to the GECOM office (not in Georgetown) was truly a disappointment.
Problem 1). Why are GECOM officials filling out registration forms (At least in my case), instead of the applicants. On forms, there are usually sections for employees to fill out if necessary, but applicants are the ones to fill out whatever the forms are, even registration forms- NOT the employee; unless they are asked to do so.
Is there an assumption that a majority of citizens waiting in line, cannot read or write.?. Isn’t it more efficient for applicants waiting hours in line to be given pens which GECOM can afford and let them fill out the forms themselves? after which officials then go through the forms to make sure it has been filled out properly? (And make corrections on that same form). Isn’t that timely and more efficient? In this way the waiting line moves faster?
Problem 2). The GECOM official did not like my signature which I have been using from the beginning of time – A signature that has been accepted all over the world. So, I was informed to change my signature, to look like everybody else’s in Guyana. In a world of more than 1 billion signatures, no one signs identically. What a stunning display of ignorance. There is a reason why many applications have an area to print our names, because most signatures are not readable. That is just the way it is Ladies and Gentlemen. It was truly a stunning request from the GECOM official to ask me to make up a signature just for this occasion. (And the GECOM official showed me what MY Signature should look like).
Problem 3). I was told that a GECOM official would come to my residence to verify who I am in 48hrs, which they did. So, it meant cancelling all prior appointments and stay at home for 48hrs. Why isn’t GECOM able to schedule their personnel immediately, on online software systems easily updated real-time, that can easily be purchased? And there are free scheduling software of all kinds, available as well. Isn’t it better to let a citizen know that an official would be visiting at a particular date, between a certain time? Isn’t that more efficient?
Who exactly are these people signing off on this backward and inefficient way of getting things done?
And finally, the best part is being told that I would get my card at the end of the year, when the registration exercise will be over. We are in 2022, where there are machines available to print out ID Cards of all sorts – everyday. Or at least print out cards in batches periodically. But wait, maybe they want me to give them a bribe? How much money was allocated to them in the current budget? “My People”——Truly have a long way to go. I am yet to see anyone with positive reviews about the efficiency and sometimes professionalism of public service employees in this country, and there is a reason for that. They are out to further sabotage the reputation of Guyana.
Concerned citizen
