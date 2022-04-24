Woman busted at CJIA with suspected cocaine

Latest update April 24th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 24, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – On Friday, a 25-year-old Lamaha Gardens, Georgetown woman missed her New York flight after ranks busted her at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with a substance suspected to be cocaine concealed in her laptop bag.
The bust, around 21:05hrs by a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officer, occurred while the woman was checking in for her JetBlue flight to New York.
She was reportedly carrying the laptop bag in her hand and the officer decided to search it. Concealed in the walls of the bag, the officer discovered the white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.
She was detained and is presently in custody at the CANU headquarters.
