Big Landing, Bidders, Cats to battle in Linden Town Week Dominoes finale today

Kaieteur News – With bragging rights and $100,000 at stake along with a winners’ trophy, CATS, Big Landing and Bidders are all primed up to battle in the final of the Linden Town Week Dewars dominoes tournament this afternoon (Sunday) starting 5.00pm at Speedy’s Juice Shop on the Amelia’s Ward / Wisrock Car Park in Mackenzie.

This tournament sponsored by Ansa McAl Trading with Oswald Charles being the organizer will generate much interest since all three teams are confident of carting off top honours which apart from the $100,000 has a trophy for the champions.

Speaking of their confidence yesterday CATS who won the last dominoes tournament about one month ago was quick to express why they feel they will win.

Their leader Elroy Cumberbatch noted they have been the top team for a long time and will once again be victorious noting “As the captain for CATS we won the last GJETSCO tournament, our teams have been very successful recently and when the final is decided today, again we will come out on top.”

Big Landing who gained a bye to the final seem3ed well rested and brimming with confidence as Westwell Peters commented: “My team is a big game team and we got the temperament and class. Big Landing has floored all of them before and we will again do so on Sunday.”

Trophies are at stake for the three finalists along with two bottles of this new Ansa McAl Trading product Dewars but the winner gets $100,000, second placed team collects $50,000 and third will receive $30,000.

However, the captain of Bidders was quick to say his team will cart off the top hoounrs and why.

Ian Bacchus of Bidders made it known that “well first on paper we have the strongest team, second we have the experience to go along with it and thirdly we are the most feared team in Linden so there is no chance for Cats and their backup colleagues Big Landing, so we are going to take care of both of them.”

In the semifinals CATS advanced with 86 games along with Bidders on 83 as Stag Boss was eliminated with 56 games. For CATS Brian Green had 16 games as Orin Messiah and Elroy Cumberbatch each marked 15 while Bidders joined them as Lyndon Richards got the maximum 18 games, Dereck Johnson 17 and Ian Bacchus15.

For Stag Boss who were knocked out, John Haynes and Arthur Chung each had while Big Landing drew a bye to the final.