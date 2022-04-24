1 of 8 arrested for robbing vendor twice in one day

Kaieteur News – Police have managed to arrest one of eight men who are accused of robbing a vendor twice in one day at B Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

The gang reportedly first robbed the vendor, 27-year-old Glenroy Griffith, of his gold chain and then returned later to steal his motorcycle.

The B-Field, Sophia, Georgetown resident told police that the men led by someone he is acquainted with, first attacked him around 16:30hrs on Friday while he was liming with some friends at a bridge. He identified the acquaintance as ‘Peter’. He claimed that when Peter and one of the men approached him, he had thought that it was just a casual meeting. He was, however, left in shock when Peter slapped him and pointed a hand gun to him, which he took from his waist, while the other man snatched his 16-pennyweigt gold chain from around his neck before they ran away with the rest of the gang.

Griffith had reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station and then went home. But later that evening, around 20:30hrs, Griffith said that he was relaxing on his veranda when the men showed up again.

He told police that he saw Peter leading the gang of eight towards his bridge. This time, he was able to identify one of the gang members as Peter’s brother.

Griffith claimed that as the men got closer, one of them pulled out a handgun and began shooting at him. He recalled running to seek cover by scaling a neighbour’s fence and hiding there.

From his hiding place, he saw Peter’s brother stealing his motorcycle, CL 5439, that was parked in front of his house. Again, Griffith made a report to police and this time, they were able to locate one of the suspects, identified as Peter’s brother, at a house located at A Field Sophia. He was arrested and taken to the Turkeyen Police Station.

The hunt continues for the rest of the gang members.