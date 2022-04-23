Narine (97) pilots Ravens to victory in ESCL over-40 competition

Veteran batsman Ramesh Narine struck an impressive 97 to pilot Ravens Sports Club to a comfortable 104-run win over Hibernia Strikers in one of the two matches played last Sunday at Affiance ground in the 2022 Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) 20-overs, over-40 cricket competition.

The left-handed Narine hit four sixes and five fours as his team reached a formidable 256-7 from the 20-overs and then dismissed Hibernia Strikers for 152 in the 15th over.

Apart from Narine, the consistent Sunil Ahiram supported with 41. Harry Nauth grabbed three wickets for 25 runs from his four overs, while Ramkissoon Seeram also captured three wickets for 55 in his four-overs outing.

When Hibernia Strikers batted, Deeram Ramroop offered a fight with 42 and Ganesh Ramroop (unrelated) made 32. Narine proved his all-round capability by taking two wickets for 25 runs off four overs, while Marvin Pearson snatched 2-30 in his four-over spell.

In the other match at the same venue, Sunrisers Masters humbled Caribbean Cricket Club by 12 runs. Sunrisers Masters posted up a challenging 215-5 at the expiration of the 20-overs and then kept Caribbean Cricket Club to 203-7when the overs ran out.

Tamesh Sancharie led the way for the winners with 47 and he got good assistance from Shivsankar Bissoon who made 43 as Jamuna Persaud claimed 2-10 off four tidy overs.

When Caribbean Cricket Club batted, Prashad Mahadeo scored 43 while Surendra Manchal hit 37. Bissoon returned with the ball to grab 3-32 in his four overs while Gopaul Deen also claimed three wickets but conceded 36 runs off four overs.

The action will continue tomorrow with three matches at venues to be named. Sunrisers Masters will clash with Hibernia Strikers, while Ravens and Devonshire Castle with do battle and Caribbean Cricket Club will collide with Queenstown Tigers.