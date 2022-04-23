Latest update April 23rd, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Murder suspect nabbed by resident, Mabaruma CPG

Apr 23, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Residents and members of the Mabaruma Community Policing group assisted police on Friday to capture a man wanted for the death of his foster son, Daniel Wilson.
According to information received, 30-year-old suspect Nigel Abraham was nabbed in the Lower Black Water community located in the North West District, Region One.

Captured, Nigel Abraham

It was reported that 17-year-old Wilson of Lower Black Water, Barima River, was allegedly stabbed to death by his foster father on Easter Sunday night.
According to reports, the tragic incident which claimed the life of the teen and left his cousin hospitalised occurred on Sunday around 22:00hrs.
Investigation so far revealed that Wilson, his foster father and one of his cousins, Ron Moonsammy were imbibing alcohol when an argument ensued amongst them. Details about the argument which remains unclear led the suspect to stab the now deceased with a knife.
Reports are that Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly turned on him with the knife and stabbed him too. Wilson was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead while an injured Moonsammy was rushed to the same hospital in a critical condition but later had to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) for further treatment.
Kaieteur News was informed that on Thursday Moonsammy was discharged from the GPHC.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Linden Town Week ‘Guinness in de streets’ football starts tonight at Christianburg hard court

Linden Town Week ‘Guinness in de streets’ football starts tonight...

Apr 23, 2022

Four matches will kick off the return of the popular Guinness in the Street football tournament following its launch last night in the mining town of Linden. Yesterday the organiser Kellon Josiah...
Read More
Minister Ramson becomes impromptu referee at weigh-in for WBC Title Fight

Minister Ramson becomes impromptu referee at...

Apr 23, 2022

UCCA’s Vishnu Super Store 40-Over Cricket competition continues tomorrow

UCCA’s Vishnu Super Store 40-Over Cricket...

Apr 23, 2022

Rawle Toney 3X3 Linden tips off tonight

Rawle Toney 3X3 Linden tips off tonight

Apr 23, 2022

Narine (97) pilots Ravens to victory in ESCL over-40 competition

Narine (97) pilots Ravens to victory in ESCL...

Apr 23, 2022

MCYS ‘learn to swim programme’ concludes at NAC

MCYS ‘learn to swim programme’ concludes...

Apr 23, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • WHAT A STORY!

    Kaieteur News – About 10 years ago, the Trinidad Express reported a most amazing story. Not only was the story an eyeful... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]