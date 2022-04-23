Murder suspect nabbed by resident, Mabaruma CPG

Kaieteur News – Residents and members of the Mabaruma Community Policing group assisted police on Friday to capture a man wanted for the death of his foster son, Daniel Wilson.

According to information received, 30-year-old suspect Nigel Abraham was nabbed in the Lower Black Water community located in the North West District, Region One.

It was reported that 17-year-old Wilson of Lower Black Water, Barima River, was allegedly stabbed to death by his foster father on Easter Sunday night.

According to reports, the tragic incident which claimed the life of the teen and left his cousin hospitalised occurred on Sunday around 22:00hrs.

Investigation so far revealed that Wilson, his foster father and one of his cousins, Ron Moonsammy were imbibing alcohol when an argument ensued amongst them. Details about the argument which remains unclear led the suspect to stab the now deceased with a knife.

Reports are that Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly turned on him with the knife and stabbed him too. Wilson was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead while an injured Moonsammy was rushed to the same hospital in a critical condition but later had to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) for further treatment.

Kaieteur News was informed that on Thursday Moonsammy was discharged from the GPHC.