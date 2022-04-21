Man stabs son to death, critically wounds cousin in drunken brawl

Latest update April 21st, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 21, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police in Region One are now investigating the death of Daniel Wilson of Lower Black Water, Barima River North West District, who was allegedly stabbed to death by his foster father on Easter Sunday night.
According to reports, the tragic incident which claimed the life of the 17-year-old boy and left his cousin hospitalised occurred on Sunday around 22:00hrs.
Investigation so far revealed that Wilson, his foster father and one of his cousins, Ron Moonsammy were imbibing alcohol when an argument ensued amongst them. Details about the argument which remains unclear led the suspect to stab the now deceased with a knife.
Reports are that Moonsammy intervened and tried to save his cousin but the suspect reportedly turned on him with the knife and stabbed him to the chest. Wilson was rushed to the Mabaruma Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead while an injured Moonsammy was rushed to the same hospital in a critical condition but later had to be transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GHPC) for further treatment.
Following the fatal stabbing, police on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect who they believe is responsible for the murder of the teen. Wanted is 30-year-old Nigel Abraham of Lower Black Water, Barima River. Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Abraham is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 216-0251, 216-0254, 444-3429, 225-6978, 225-8196 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
