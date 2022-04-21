‘It wasn’t me’ – Suspect allegedly seen by police stabbing another man says it wasn’t him

Latest update April 21st, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A suspect who was on Monday seen by a police officer, stabbing a man during Easter celebrations at the Mabaruma Settlement ground, located in Region One, is now telling investigators that they have the wrong man and he did not stab anyone.

The Mabaruma Settlement Ground where the stabbing took place.

Police have since identified the suspect as a 48-year-old mason of Barimanobo, Mabaruma Region One.
The man he allegedly stabbed was identified as Sherwin Smith, 44, also of Mabaruma, and has since succumbed to his wounds while receiving treatment at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital.
Smith and Mason knew each other well and it is believed that a grievance between the two led to the stabbing.
Police did not say what time of the day the incident took place but reported that Smith died around 20:00Hrs on Monday.
Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, Region One Police Commander, Himnauth Sawh said that an officer witnessed the moment Smith was stabbed and had intervened.
The policeman was standing at the eastern gate of the ground performing his duties when he saw the suspect approaching Smith with a knife.
As the rank left his post to intervene, the suspect allegedly stabbed Smith twice to his body. The policeman managed to relieve the suspect of the weapon and arrested him immediately.
The wounded victim ran to a car and it drove off with him reportedly to the hospital while the suspect was taken to the Mabaruma Police Station where he remains in custody.
However, according to investigators, he is claiming that the person that was seen by the policeman stabbing Smith, is not him, and is denying that he has anything to do with the victim’s death.
Although he is claiming innocence, investigators are confident in the evidence they have against him, and witnesses who saw him committing the heinous act.
Commander Sawh said that on Wednesday an autopsy was conducted on Smith’s remains and a file will be prepared and sent for legal advice.

