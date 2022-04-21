Hydromet service receives boost

Kaieteur News – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Agriculture – Hydrometeorological Service on Tuesday, signed a handover agreement for forty-five (45) rain gauges and 90 measuring jars to support Guyana’s sustainable disaster preparedness and response initiatives.

UNDP is implementing a Japanese Government- funded project, “Strengthening Disaster Management Capacity of Women in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and Commonwealth of Dominica” that provided for the procurement of the rain gauges worth approximately USD 26,000.

The items were formally handed over to the Ministry of Agriculture – Hydrometeorological Service that will be responsible for the installation at targeted communities in Regions 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, the ministry stated in a press release. According to the ministry, this initiative will provide for Gender-responsive capacity building in hazard-prone communities to apply climate and early warning information to reduce vulnerability of loss of agricultural livelihoods.

At the signing, Chief Hydrometeorological Officer, Dr. Garvin Cummings highlighted the importance of the rain gauges and accessories for the expansion of the national hydrometeorological network and the accurate recording of rainfall data. According to Dr. Cummings, these data will be critical to the strengthening of weather, climate, and hydrological forecasting at both the national and regional levels.

UNDP’s Resident Representative, Mr. Jairo Valverde Bermudez affirmed UNDP’s commitment to building a sustainable and resilient Guyana and working with all stakeholders to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. He further indicated that the establishment of applied climate and early warning in vulnerable communities is directly aligned with UNDP’s strategic initiatives, and UNDP will continue to support the realization of these initiatives across communities in Guyana. Mr. Valverde expressed his gratitude to both Government of Guyana and Government of Japan for their confidence in this endeavour especially the support received from the Government of Japan on behalf of the Japanese people in making this initiative successful.