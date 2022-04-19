Latest update April 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

TSC overcome ECC

Apr 19, 2022 Sports

Transport Sports Club beat Everest Cricket Club by 137 runs when the Georgetown Cricket Association Trophy Stall, Ramchand’s Auto Sales and Survival Group of Companies U19 50-over tournament continued recently.

Devon Ramratan

Transport Sports Club posted 313-6, batting first at Queen’s College. Alvin Mohabir struck 70 off 45 balls with six fours and four sixes. Riyad Latif made 55 and Jeremiah Hohenkirk 37. Nityanand Mathura took 2-57, Ronaldo Hussian, Kevin Rameshwar and Devon Ramratan had one each.
Everest Cricket Club responded with 176 all out in 31.3 overs. Ramratan stroked 69 off 70 balls with five fours and three sixes, while A. Danehara made 55. Latif captured 3-61 and Mohabir 2-1.

 

