International Masters Goodwill Football Tournament concludes on Monday

Kaieteur News – The International Masters Goodwill Football Tournament culminates on Monday April 18, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground with Guyana’s Masters tackling a Suriname Masters side in the final of the 3-match series.

Guyana and Suriname are the only two teams in the event and are tied at 1 – 1 after Guyana won the opening leg 1 – 2 in Suriname then the opposition leveled the series with a 0 – 1 victory at GFC.

The victor of this match will lift the inaugural Championship Trophy since the aggregate is currently 2 – 2.

Recently, Director of Modern Optical Services Dr José Da Silva handed over the Modern Optical Trophy to the organiser of the event.

Monday’s match is slated to kick off at 19:00 hrs. The Surinamese contingent is scheduled to arrive on Saturday ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, the organiser is very appreciative for the assistance received for the event by sponsors such as Modern Optical Services, Impressions, Bounty Farm Ltd., Dyna’s Embroidery and Farm Supply.

Guyana’s Team reads: Christopher Barnwell Snr (Captain), Andrew Brite, Shawn O’Neil, Selwin Issacs, Osbourne Gomes, Virgel Glasgow, Dexter Layne, , Ole Pedro, Rawle Gittens, Anthony Abrams, Nigel Denny, Dellon Alleyne, Devon Forde, Mark Anthony, Ken Harvey, Tonie Lopes, Dexter Brandy, Christopher Williams and Terrence Muza.

Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Brathwaite has been charged with the task of coaching the local contingent.