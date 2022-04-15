Latest update April 15th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

International Masters Goodwill Football Tournament concludes on Monday

Apr 15, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The International Masters Goodwill Football Tournament culminates on Monday April 18, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground with Guyana’s Masters tackling a Suriname Masters side in the final of the 3-match series.

Director of Modern Optical Services, Dr José Da Silva, hands over the Championship Trophy to Organiser of the Masters event, Sheldon Bobb (left).

Guyana and Suriname are the only two teams in the event and are tied at 1 – 1 after Guyana won the opening leg 1 – 2 in Suriname then the opposition leveled the series with a 0 – 1 victory at GFC.
The victor of this match will lift the inaugural Championship Trophy since the aggregate is currently 2 – 2.
Recently, Director of Modern Optical Services Dr José Da Silva handed over the Modern Optical Trophy to the organiser of the event.
Monday’s match is slated to kick off at 19:00 hrs. The Surinamese contingent is scheduled to arrive on Saturday ahead of the match.
Meanwhile, the organiser is very appreciative for the assistance received for the event by sponsors such as Modern Optical Services, Impressions, Bounty Farm Ltd., Dyna’s Embroidery and Farm Supply.
Guyana’s Team reads: Christopher Barnwell Snr (Captain), Andrew Brite, Shawn O’Neil, Selwin Issacs, Osbourne Gomes, Virgel Glasgow, Dexter Layne, , Ole Pedro, Rawle Gittens, Anthony Abrams, Nigel Denny, Dellon Alleyne, Devon Forde, Mark Anthony, Ken Harvey, Tonie Lopes, Dexter Brandy, Christopher Williams and Terrence Muza.
Gordon ‘Ultimate Warrior’ Brathwaite has been charged with the task of coaching the local contingent.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Fifties from Mohabir and Adams spur GCA U17s to 4-Wkt win

Fifties from Mohabir and Adams spur GCA U17s to 4-Wkt win

Apr 15, 2022

NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – New York Tri State lost their third game in five matches when they suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of a Georgetown...
Read More
Inaugural ‘Run with me’ rated a success

Inaugural ‘Run with me’ rated a success

Apr 15, 2022

International Masters Goodwill Football Tournament concludes on Monday

International Masters Goodwill Football...

Apr 15, 2022

Golden Jags lurk into French Guiana territory for friendlies

Golden Jags lurk into French Guiana territory for...

Apr 15, 2022

NSC injects $1M into CARIFTA swim team’s budget

NSC injects $1M into CARIFTA swim team’s budget

Apr 15, 2022

Competition set for Buxton ground Sunday

Competition set for Buxton ground Sunday

Apr 15, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]