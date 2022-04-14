MCYS swimming programme underway

Latest update April 14th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 14, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport ‘learn to swim’ programme is currently underway in Georgetown and Linden.
The programme commenced on Monday at Colgrain with some 300 male and female students between the ages of six to 16.
The programme, for the first time is taking place out for Georgetown with 102 students learning to swim at the Watooka Guess House pool in Linden. The Linden leg commenced yesterday while the Berbice leg will commence on Tuesday.
The programme which is designed to teach swimming as a life skill targets breathing, flipturn, floating, kicking and streamline.
Apr 14, 2022NY Tri State Guyana tour… By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – On the back of a third consecutive fifty from Ruhan Swar and impressive bowling from pacer Anirudh Bolisetty and left arm spinner...
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Kaieteur News – My suspicion and rejection of organisations which claim they want a Guyana of equality, respect for... more
Berbicians are not easily fooled. They know that not much will come of those plans which the government is laying... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]