MCYS swimming programme underway

Apr 14, 2022 Sports

Some students at Linden.

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport ‘learn to swim’ programme is currently underway in Georgetown and Linden.
The programme commenced on Monday at Colgrain with some 300 male and female students between the ages of six to 16.

Students in action at the Linden leg of the programme.

The programme, for the first time is taking place out for Georgetown with 102 students learning to swim at the Watooka Guess House pool in Linden. The Linden leg commenced yesterday while the Berbice leg will commence on Tuesday.
The programme which is designed to teach swimming as a life skill targets breathing, flipturn, floating, kicking and streamline.

 

 

