AX Galaxy, Rivers View, Lazio & Potaro Strikers to clash tonight

Regatta Football Semi-Final Dye Cast…

Kaieteur News – The two teams who will be battling for the top prize of one ounce of gold or its equivalent would be known when the dust is settled tonight in the semi-finals of the Bartica Easter Regatta Football competition.

Being contested at the Bartica Community Centre Ground and organized by the Bartica Football Association in conjunction with the Regatta Committee, the final two quarter-final matches were played on Tuesday evening last and served up another surprise result.

New kids on the block, AX Galaxy continued their fairy tale run when they turned back the challenge of Mil Ballers by the lone goal of that contest which came off the boot of Melvin Otero in the 31st minute.

It was AX Galaxy’s second win in as many matches having defeated Agatash FC 4-0 in the opening match of the competition on Saturday night last in an elimination clash. The new kids on the block will now turn their attention to Rivers View FC tonight after the Rivers View lads took care of business against Rising Stars, 2-1.

Antonio Jones in the 43rd minute and Andrew Simmons in the 55th minute laid the early foundation for Rivers View to stave off a late surge from Rising Stars whose lone strike was recorded by Ian Gomes, fives minutes to full time, it was, however, too little, too late.

Tonight’s other semi-final, which will get the action underway at 19:00hrs features Potaro Strikers and Lazio, they had defeated Wolves United and Beacons respectively in their opening matches of this knock-out competition.

The respective winners tonight will play in Saturday night’s final which would be preceded by the third-place match amongst the respective losers. These matches would be punctuated by the final of the female tournament which semi-finals were set for last evening.

On Sunday, the powerboat racing will take center stage with the likes of Randy Belle and Dave ‘The Jaguar’ Scott in their formula-one boats expected to light up the Golden Beach waters.