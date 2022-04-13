Lady Jags fall short in pulsating stalemate

Concacaf W Championship Qualifiers…

Kaieteur News- Battling in a must win situation, Guyana’s Senior Women’s National Team put forth a commendable performance against Trinidad and Tobago, but fell short of a much needed victory.

The match which unfolded at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in the Twin Island Republic ended in a 2-2 stalemate which means T&T have topped Group F of the Qualifiers and has advanced to the Concacaf W Championship.

T&T finished the competition with ten points ahead of the Guyana side which ended their campaign on eight points.

Guyana were led by the impressive Sydney Cummings who contributed a brace, while T&T were propelled by well timed goals from Asha James and Lauryn Hutchinson.

In the first half the teams shared even possession but the Lady Warriors were never afraid to finish their build up of plays with a shot at goal.

They kept probing but the Lady Jags were the ones to draw first blood on the brink of half time through an alert finish from Cummings.

After the 15 minute break, the home side kept on pressing and were immediately rewarded with a penalty. James’ successful strike brought the game level in the 48th minute.

The second half saw both sides matching aggressive plays until Guyana regained the lead when Cummings struck again in the 82nd minute.

However, Hutchinson was the hero for the night in front of the home crowd when she found the back of the net in the 90th minute from a goalmouth scrimmage from a cross.

The regulation whistle sounded soon after with T&T completing a remarkable come-from-behind result.