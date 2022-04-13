Latest update April 13th, 2022 12:59 AM

Hard Rock Cafe throws hat into Boxing Ring in Guyana

Apr 13, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News- Hard Rock Cafe, known for fabulous entertainment and quality food worldwide has touched gloves with the promoters of the ‘Road to Redemption’ boxing event (Nexgen Global Marketing, Jack Bharat and Dharry Promotions) that is being produced in association with The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Guyana Boxing Board, which will be held on April 23rd inside the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

GBBC President Peter Abdool (2nd from left) with from left Raymond Gavinda, Bernard Chavez, boxer Dexter Marquez, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and promoter Aleem Hussain of Nexgen Global Marketing.

At a press conference held at their location at Movietowne, General Manager Bernard Chavez of the internationally branded restaurant announced that they will provide all food and beverages for the VVIP, VIP, Ringside and President’s Pavilion along with their top notch service, “Once in a while a major event such as this double WBC International Title fight comes along and we realized that this is a first for Guyana and wanted to ensure that Guyanese and the world are treated not only to the best in boxing but the best in food, drinks and service.”

GBBC President Peter Abdool (2nd from left) with, from left, promoter Aleem Hussain of Nexgen Global Marketing, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, Bernard Chavez and Raymond Gavinda.

The Elton Dharry/Dexter Marques Fight Card, which brings international attention to Guyana’s sports development has been given the full support of the government with Vice President Bharat Jagdeo, Prime Minister Mark Phillips and Minister Charles Ramson jr all demonstrating their commitment and providing massive resources to ensure the success of the event.
The Fight will be broadcasted locally and internationally according to the head of NCN Mr. Neaz Subhan, “We have done several events with the Guyana Boxing Board and are confident that Devon and our team will deliver excellent quality and companies can advertise with us at extremely competitive rates on the 23rd.”
In addition to the packed action in the ring, there will be a halftime show put on by HJ Entertainment featuring top local artistes and dancer to showcase Guyanese talent to the world.
Many major sponsors and new companies in Guyana such as Demerara Mutual Life Insurance, Comfort Sleep, Samtronix, Morgan’s Investment, Hand in Hand Insurance, Unique Electrical, Caribbean Motor Spares, HRTN Consulting, Darthan Investments, Turbo Energy Drink, SuperBet, Demerara Distillers Ltd (DDL) along with dozens of overseas based Guyanese companies are supporting the event.
Tickets, priced as low as $1,000 for this amazing event are on sale at Giftland, Movietowne, Amazonia Malls, all Assuria General Insurance offices nationwide, The Locals Restaurant in Vreed-en-hoop and Fagoo’s General Store in Parika.

 

