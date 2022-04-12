Prashad Storms to victory in Saturday’s Trophy Stall Golf Classic

Latest update April 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – In a somewhat predictable fashion, Captain Patrick Prashad finished two shots clear of the second and third place golfers in Saturday’s Trophy Stall golf classic played at the historic Lusignan Golf Club. Prashad’s handling of the very fast greens is legendary at the LGC. His ability to play a classic bump and run shot is what separated him and made him the favorite going in. He did not disappoint as he played smart golf, leaving his layup shots in the right positions to attract the hole.
Prashad was the only golfer in the field to finish at level par-70. The course got the better of everyone else who all went over their course handicaps.
The Winners Row:
1st: Patrick Prashad, HC 10 gross 80, Net 70
2nd: Satrohan Tiwari, HC 12 gross 84, Net 72
3rd: Guillermo Escarraga, HC 20 gross 92, Net 72
4th: Kassim Khan; HC 5 gross 78, Net 73
5th: Miguel Oviedo; HC 19 gross 92, Net 73
Consolation Prizes handed out to:
Mike Gayadin; best Net front-9
Mahesh Shivraj; best Net back-9
Rohan Alber won Longest Drive
Permanand (Max) Persaud won Nearest to the flag.
The trophy presentation was one of praise to the Captain for his stellar performance on a challenging day along with several thank you’s to a leading sponsor, Trophy Stall – the leading seller of a massive variety of trophies and sporting memorabilia in Guyana. And more recently this reliable brand that is a household name in Guyana has opened a new store in the borough of Queens New York.
Trophy Stall hosted this first of two golf tournaments as a celebration of this milestone.
