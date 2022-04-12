GTTA launches National Team Training Programme

– Cuban coach returns for 2nd engagement

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) continues to nurture from their partnership with the Cuban Government and the Cuba Table Tennis Federation’s Development Support Programme.

Over the weekend the GTTA launched the National Team Coaching Programme and have reacquired the services of Cuban Coach Osdaani Garcia Romero, who will be taking on his second stint in Guyana – spanning a time of three months.

When the coach was here on his inaugural trip, President of the GTTA, Godfrey Munroe believed he was quite impactful in every aspect of his delivery.

During the briefing, Munroe outlined what the association expects from the implementation and formulation of the National Training Plan.

Munroe said, “National team training in terms of the structured nature is very critical to players realizing their potential. Over the years we’ve had an ad hoc system that didn’t allow us and our players realize their true potential.

So the association saw this as something that is critical for us to implement and in this regard, we solicited this services of the coach.”

“As the Cuban Government indicated, he comes with a well acclaimed background in terms of his expertise, training, physical education and table tennis level three advanced coaching and he’s worked with the top level coaches and players in the Cuban National set ups,” the President disclosed.

Essentially, the programme is basically constructed to achieve a few objectives, which, on the top of the list is to prepare National Team players adequately, and that speaks in terms of the tactical, physical, and psychological aspects for key engagements.

Munroe added, “More particularly, in the long term it helps players rapidly develop to achieve better performance and realize their challenges and technical and tactical capabilities. One also is to ensure that they build team chemistry and camaraderie and that they learn from the methodologies that are being implemented.”

Garcia stated that he is grateful to be back in Guyana for a longer period and is looking to give greatly of his experience to development the sport.

He recently was engaged with the males of the Cuban National teams and will now bring that experience to share. Garcia is fully aware of his time and that he has different levels of athletes to work along with to help them achieve their objective, so he is looking forward to that challenge.

The Cuban coach revealed that his programme is quite an intricate one and he will be working along with local National Coach Linden Johnson, who he is already impressed with, to add to their regiment.

What Garcia also stressed on was continuity of the Training programme, since the knowledge will not be effective with gaps in sessions.

Meanwhile, Garcia’s input will be integral as Guyana prepares for upcoming International Engagements that include the South American Senior and Junior Games, Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games, to name a few.