Court grants ‘lifetime’ restraining order against alleged abusive businessman

Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, on Monday, granted a ‘lifetime’ restraining order against a Kitty businessman to ensure that he keeps 1,000 feet away from a woman who he allegedly assaulted.

The businessman, Daveanand Singh, the owner of Brandz2Go stores was charged on April 1, 2022, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offences of ‘Inflicting Grievous Bodily Harm and Threatening Language’. He denied both of the charges and was placed on $400,000 bail.

Singh is being represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva and the next hearing of the matter is set for May 6, 2022.

On Monday, the 25-year-old woman was successful in obtaining the restraining order against Singh. It was also ordered that the woman gets her personal effects.

The woman and the businessman are known to each other and she was the manager for his store.

In an interview with another section of the media, the woman expressed her dissatisfaction with how ranks at the police station had handled the matter. Those ranks are currently under investigation by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) for allegedly mishandling the case. The investigation, this publication understands, will entail how the ranks went about seizing the businessman’s guns.

But, the man has since come forward to publicly justify his actions.

Singh claimed that he is a loving person and that the woman is “own way”. He stated that on the day he had assaulted her, she had been rude to him and he reacted emotionally. His family even supported him while he was making his claims.

However, CCTV footage of the ordeal showed the woman being kicked around the store, slapped and even placed to sit in a chair and beaten with a belt. It also showed that the person who was abusing her was armed with his firearm.

It can be seen in the footage that the other persons who were in the store, continued what they were doing while a man briefly stepped in to prevent the woman from being assaulted.

The woman stated during the interview, that she has suffered at the hands of the businessman for years – but the only reason she came forward now is because the most recent assault was caught on camera.

The interview with the woman has been viewed by many on social media and Minister of Human Services and Social Protection, Vindhya Persaud has since wrote on her personal Facebook page, “The worst thing anyone can do is to justify abuse, violence and just plain cruelty –no one deserves that no matter what.”