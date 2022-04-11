NY Tri State Guyana tour… Swar’s fifty spurs NY Tri-State to 1st win

Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 11, 2022 Sports
By Sean Devers in Berbice
In a match reduced to 30 overs due to overnight rain and the sloppy removal of the covers which caused seepage to the bowler’s run-up at one end, the game eventually commenced 150 minutes late in brilliant sunshine on a spin friendly track as the New York Tri State hammered the Berbice U-15s by nine wickets yesterday.
Set 98 to win the visitors cruised to an emphatic win with 13 overs to spare after galloping to 98-1 in 17 overs.
After Tanish Dongre was run out for a duck at 6-1, Ruhan Swar and Utkarsh Shivakumar joined forces with a commanding unbroken 92-run partnership to see their team to their first win on their tour to Guyana after losing to the Berbice U-17s at Albion on Saturday.
Swar finished unbeaten on 58 from 58 balls with two sixes off consecutive balls of Berbice U-15 skipper Romario Ramdehol after reaching his fifty from 54 balls. Shivakumar made 27 not from 35 balls with two boundaries.
Ramdehol top scored for the host with 30 from 53 balls with three fours, 13-year-old Adrian Hetmyer, the son of former Guyana U19 batter Seon Hetmyer and Nephew of IPL player Shimon Hetmyer, made 17 before he was run out, while 12 from opener Vishal Williams were the main scorers for the Berbice U-15 team which is preparing for the U-15 Inter-County tournament.
NY Tri State will travel back to city today before facing a Georgetown Cricket Association U-17 XI at Bourda.
Apr 11, 2022Kaieteur News -The National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers, sponsored by DeSinco Ltd., saw a record 68 youth players competing in the four day event which began on Saturday April 9th. Junior...
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Kaieteur News – Whether we like it or not, Guyana has not reached the stage where citizens are totally conversant with... more
Kaieteur News – America is winning the war in Ukraine. Though it is not a combatant in the physical hostilities, the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]