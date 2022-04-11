Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

NY Tri State Guyana tour… Swar's fifty spurs NY Tri-State to 1st win

Apr 11, 2022

By Sean Devers in Berbice

Swar cuts during his unbeaten 58 yesterday at Chesney in Berbice. (Sean Devers Photo)

In a match reduced to 30 overs due to overnight rain and the sloppy removal of the covers which caused seepage to the bowler’s run-up at one end, the game eventually commenced 150 minutes late in brilliant sunshine on a spin friendly track as the New York Tri State hammered the Berbice U-15s by nine wickets yesterday.
Set 98 to win the visitors cruised to an emphatic win with 13 overs to spare after galloping to 98-1 in 17 overs.
After Tanish Dongre was run out for a duck at 6-1, Ruhan Swar and Utkarsh Shivakumar joined forces with a commanding unbroken 92-run partnership to see their team to their first win on their tour to Guyana after losing to the Berbice U-17s at Albion on Saturday.
Swar finished unbeaten on 58 from 58 balls with two sixes off consecutive balls of Berbice U-15 skipper Romario Ramdehol after reaching his fifty from 54 balls. Shivakumar made 27 not from 35 balls with two boundaries.
Ramdehol top scored for the host with 30 from 53 balls with three fours, 13-year-old Adrian Hetmyer, the son of former Guyana U19 batter Seon Hetmyer and Nephew of IPL player Shimon Hetmyer, made 17 before he was run out, while 12 from opener Vishal Williams were the main scorers for the Berbice U-15 team which is preparing for the U-15 Inter-County tournament.
NY Tri State will travel back to city today before facing a Georgetown Cricket Association U-17 XI at Bourda.

 

