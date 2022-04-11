Latest update April 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana Women win Bronze in Pan Am squash in Guatemala

Apr 11, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Men’s team lost to Chile on Saturday to finish in the eight spot and have done enough to qualify for future tournaments like the CAC, while the Guyana Women’s team won a Bronze medal after Nicolette Fernandez’s historic Gold.

Team Guyana at the Pan Am squash in Guatemala.

“What an outstanding feat. The Guyana women have surpassed all expectation and have brought home the championship bling,” stated an elated National Youth Coach Deje Dias on Saturday Evening.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

DeSinco National Junior Chess Qualifiers… Intense action unfolds on Day One

DeSinco National Junior Chess Qualifiers… Intense action unfolds on...

Apr 11, 2022

Kaieteur News -The National Junior Chess Championship Qualifiers, sponsored by DeSinco Ltd., saw a record 68 youth players competing in the four day event which began on Saturday April 9th. Junior...
Read More
Largest turnout as Under-16 boxers showcase skills at Pepsi Mike Parris tournament

Largest turnout as Under-16 boxers showcase...

Apr 11, 2022

NY Tri State Guyana tour… Swar’s fifty spurs NY Tri-State to 1st win

NY Tri State Guyana tour… Swar’s fifty...

Apr 11, 2022

Guyana Women win Bronze in Pan Am squash in Guatemala

Guyana Women win Bronze in Pan Am squash in...

Apr 11, 2022

Charlestown win Georgetown final of the Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket tourney

Charlestown win Georgetown final of the Janet...

Apr 11, 2022

592 BeerSkills for Cash… ‘Paradise’ teams dominate

592 BeerSkills for Cash… ‘Paradise’ teams...

Apr 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]