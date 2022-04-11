Guyana Women win Bronze in Pan Am squash in Guatemala

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Men’s team lost to Chile on Saturday to finish in the eight spot and have done enough to qualify for future tournaments like the CAC, while the Guyana Women’s team won a Bronze medal after Nicolette Fernandez’s historic Gold.

“What an outstanding feat. The Guyana women have surpassed all expectation and have brought home the championship bling,” stated an elated National Youth Coach Deje Dias on Saturday Evening.