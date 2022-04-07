Latest update April 7th, 2022 12:59 AM

Guyana Wado-Ryu Karate Association trio achieve Black Belts

Apr 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – On March 30th 2022, after a two year hiatus due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the Guyana Wado Ryu Karate Association conducted its first grading exercise for black belt students. Three students, who had continued their socially distant training under the direction of 8th Dan Sensei Winston Dunbar, emerged successful in the examination for their black belts.

Mariam Browne (right), Elijah Mohamed (left) and Adam Mohamed are now ranked as junior black belts after completing their training.

Mariam Browne aged 10, Elijah Mohamed aged 11 and Adam Mohamed aged 7 who train at the Mae’s School and Banks DIH dojos, were able to privately continue their training sessions and have reaped the rewards of their commitment and are now ranked as junior black belts.

 

