Bissoon hits 114 in ESCL’s over-40 competition

Apr 07, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Shivsankar Bissoon struck an impressive 114 to lead Sunriser Masters to an exciting five-wicket victory over Ravens Sports Club in the latest round of Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition at Zorg Beach, Essequibo Coast.

Shivsankar Bissoon

Last Sunday, Bissoon hit seven sixes and five fours as his team reached 235-5 in the 18th over replying to Ravens’ 231-5 off their 20-overs. Ravi Beharry supported Bissoon with 72 as Rishie Bishop claimed two wickets for 11 runs from 2.1 overs.
When Ravens batted, the consistent Fazeer Khan scored 97, while Punraj Singh made 48. Beharry proved his all-round capability with 4-42 from his maximum four overs.
At the same venue, Queenstown Tigers got the better of Hibernia Strikers by three wickets. Hibernia Strikers were all out for 132 off 16-overs while Queenstown Tigers roared to the target off 13.2 overs. Shawn Hubbard led the way with 32 and 23 from Paulo Narine. Deochan Ramroop picked up 4-20 off four overs.
In Hibernia Strikers’ innings, Heman Lakhan scored 43 and Sidique Ramjohn with 22. Motielall Narine was the star-bowler for Queenstown Tigers with 4-29 from four overs and Curtis Russell bagging 2-22 off his four-over spell.
And also at Zorg Beach, Devonshire Castle Sports Club beat Caribbean Cricket Club by 33 runs. Devonshire Castle rattled up a sufficient 187-8 at the expiration of the 20-overs while Caribbean Cricket Club only responded with 154-9 when the overs ran out. Latchman Singh hit 72 for Devonshire Castle while Darshan Lall made a supportive 46 as Joel Da Silva snatched 2-17 off two steady overs and Prashad Mahadeo claiming 2-21 off three overs.
When Caribbean Cricket Club batted, Eshwar Singh scored a fighting 36, while Wakeel Layne came in with 30. Manoj Lall took 2-15 off 3.1 tidy overs.
The competition will continue on Sunday with three more matches in its fourth round. Hibernia Strikers will tackle Devonshire Castle while Sunriser Masters and Queenstown Tigers will do battle. Caribbean Cricket Club is set to engage with Ravens.

 

