Vryheid’s Lust dominates Small Goal Tournament

Latest update April 6th, 2022 1:09 AM
Apr 06, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – South Turkeyen Sports Committee recently held their Under-14, Under-16 and Senior 3-a-side small Goal Football Competition.
In the Under-14 category, Vryheid’s Lust defeated Sophia in the finale 3 – 0 as goals came from Otery Parris, Kneal Paris and Terion Patterson.
In the Under-16 division, Vryheid’s Lust defeated Sophia 5 – 0 with doubles from Kadeem Beckles, Michael Jones and Anthony Warne.
In the senior category, Vryheid Lust’s defeated the Rest team 2 – 0 with a goal each from Michael John and Michael George.
Trophies and medals for the tournaments were donated by the National Sport Commission (NSC), while the cash prizes were donated by Ken Phillips of Antarctic Maintenance, Alfred Mentore, P&P Insurance, Jacobs Jewellery and Pawnshop, Attorney At Law Joseph Harmon and others.
Any sponsors desirous of supporting the event can make contact with Johnny Overseas Barnwell on Tel # 666-2950. The presentation of prizes will be held on Thursday April 7.
The organizer of the event, Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell disclosed via a release, that another Tournament will be held on Sunday April 10 at C Field Second Block for the Under 14 and Under 16 teams.
