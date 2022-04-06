National Junior Championship Qualifiers confirmed for April 9

Kaieteur News -The Guyana Chess Federation’s (GCF) Junior Championship Qualifiers has finally returned since 2019 after tournaments were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The four day event is being sponsored by DeSinco Ltd.

Games begin this Saturday, April 9, at 09:00 hrs and continue daily until the final round on April 12, all being played at the Guyana National Stadium Providence.

The top ten players at the end of the four-day National Junior Qualifiers will be invited to play in the National Junior Championships. The Championships determine who will be awarded the title of National Junior Champion.

Andre Jagnandan is the reigning Junior Champion, after he earned the title at the age of 19 in 2019.

The 2020 National Junior Tournament came to an abrupt halt in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Now three years after a new Junior Champion will take the title.

Junior players include Keron Sandiford, who won the Best Junior prize in the recent Gaico Grand Prix Tournament, along with Ethan Lee, Jaden Taylor, Oluwadare Oyeyipo, Rajiv Lee, Ricardo Narine, Jessica Callender and Kishan

Puran will all be participating.

Sasha Shariff, who won the Women’s Championship in 2020 and also represented Guyana numerous times in international tournaments, including the Olympiad in 2019, will also be competing.

Almost 50 junior players have already signed up to compete. The Qualifiers will be a total of 7 rounds of classic matches. Each game will be played on a time control of 90 minutes with 30 second increments after each move.

The tournament is open to all local chess players aged 19 years or younger on January 1, 2022 and will be FIDE rated. Players interested in competing must register by 17:00hrs on April 8, on www.guyanachess.org and pay a registration fee of GYD $1,000.

The tournament will be supervised by FIDE-arbiters Irshad Mohamad, John Lee and Anand Raghunauth. Boards 1 to 6 will be broadcast live on the www.guyanachess.org website as well as on you-tube.

The GCF is thrilled to have DeSinco Ltd once again partnering to provide this opportunity to the young Guyanese chess players who are eager to commence over the board play and expresses its heartfelt thanks to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alicia DeAbreu, for also assisting with the sanitization aspect of the event.

The GCF would also like to also express thanks to the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Sport for providing the use of the National Stadium for this annual event.