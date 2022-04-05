Port Mourant Secondary, Central Corentyne Secondary triumph

Latest update April 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 05, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Port Mourant Secondary and Central Corentyne Secondary schools recorded victories when the semi finals of the Janet Jagan Memorial School Girls Windball Cricket tournament were contested recently at the Albion Sports Complex Ground.
Lower Corentyne Secondary made 23-1, batting first.
Port Mourant Secondary replied with 24 without loss, Tandica Leech made 14.
Tagore Memorial Secondary scored 27-4, taking first strike. Nikita Lochan took two wickets.
Central Corentyne Secondary replied with 33-2. Nikita Lochan came back with the bat to hit 20.
The programme was declared open by Region 6 WPO Organiser Lucille Ayana Ruby.
