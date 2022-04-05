Another deportee reportedly missing

Kaieteur News – Relatives of a man, who was deported from the United States in 2002, are worried about his wellbeing as they have been unable to make contact with him for several years now.

The missing man has been identified as Anthony Harilall.

According to relatives, contact with the man abruptly stopped some eight years ago. At the time, this publication was informed, he was 35 years old.

The man, reports suggest, was last seen in 2013 walking with a friend along a street in Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

One of his sisters, Radica Harilall, revealed that he was deported from the United States in 2002 and, at first, was living with his uncle in Sisters Village. However, as the years passed, his uncle died and he was left there alone. Not long after, it was revealed, relatives lost contact with him. Even his close friends claimed that they had not heard from him since then.

It was initially thought that he had gone somewhere to work, but as the years rolled by, relatives, neighbours and friends started to become worried because Harilall never returned home neither made contact with them.

His relatives, who reside overseas, said that they have tried to file a missing person’s report. However, they were advised by police ranks that one of them should travel to Guyana to do so officially.

In the meantime, the family is seeking the public’s help to locate the missing man. They are also offering a reward to anyone who can assist them with locating him.

Persons with credible information concerning Harilall’s whereabouts are asked to make contact with relatives on telephone numbers +1 (570)-895-1465 and +1 (347)-870-6125.

Just last week, Kaieteur News reported that a $1M reward is being offered by the relatives of another missing deportee, Ricardo Rockey DeFrance. He had reportedly disappeared in January 2020.