GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament concludes

Latest update April 4th, 2022 12:59 AM
Apr 04, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The atmosphere in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Saturday afternoon was electrifying as players competed in semi-final and final games to bring the curtains down on the GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament.
Akili Haynes bested Tyrese Jeffery in an intense match for first place in the A-Division men’s singles. Haynes was victorious with the score being 21-12, 21-15. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Anna Perreira copped first place, beating Shivanie Persaud 21-14, 14-21 and 21-13.
The competition was equally exhilarating in the men’s singles B-Division with Varendra Bhagwandin and Matthew Beharry competing for the first place. The two athletes gripped the spectators as they battled it out in a riveting contest. In the end, Varendra claimed the victory 25-23, 18-21, 21-6.
Anna Perreira also copped the first place in the women’s B-division after beating Mishka Beharry 21-17, 21-9.
Matthew Kluatky is now the men’s C-division champion after beating Nkosi Beaton 21-10, 10-21, 21-14. In the women’s category, Mishka Beharry bested Priyanka Shivnauth 21-16, 21-12.
Full Results:
A – Division Men’s Singles
1st – Akili Haynes
2nd – Tyrese Jeffery
3rd Avinash Odit and Jonathon Mangra
Women’s Singles
1st Anna Perreira
2nd Shivannie Persaud
3rd Ambika Ramraj and Ayanna Watson
B – Division Men’s Singles
1st Varendra Bhagwandin
2nd Matthew Beharry
3rd Ajave Singh and Jaurel Hendricks
Women’s Singles
1st Anna Perreira
2nd Mishka Beharry
3rd Priyanka Shivnauth & Ayanna Watson
C – Division Men’s Singles
1st Matthew Klautky
2nd Nkosi Beaton
3rd Aiden Bhagwandin & Zachary Persaud
Women’s Singles
1st Mishka Beharry
2nd Priyanka Shivnauth
3rd Jayde DaSilva and Deandre Assing
