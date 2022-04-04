GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament concludes

Kaieteur News – The atmosphere in the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Saturday afternoon was electrifying as players competed in semi-final and final games to bring the curtains down on the GUMDAC Easter Badminton Tournament.

Akili Haynes bested Tyrese Jeffery in an intense match for first place in the A-Division men’s singles. Haynes was victorious with the score being 21-12, 21-15. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Anna Perreira copped first place, beating Shivanie Persaud 21-14, 14-21 and 21-13.

The competition was equally exhilarating in the men’s singles B-Division with Varendra Bhagwandin and Matthew Beharry competing for the first place. The two athletes gripped the spectators as they battled it out in a riveting contest. In the end, Varendra claimed the victory 25-23, 18-21, 21-6.

Anna Perreira also copped the first place in the women’s B-division after beating Mishka Beharry 21-17, 21-9.

Matthew Kluatky is now the men’s C-division champion after beating Nkosi Beaton 21-10, 10-21, 21-14. In the women’s category, Mishka Beharry bested Priyanka Shivnauth 21-16, 21-12.

Full Results:

A – Division Men’s Singles

1st – Akili Haynes

2nd – Tyrese Jeffery

3rd Avinash Odit and Jonathon Mangra

Women’s Singles

1st Anna Perreira

2nd Shivannie Persaud

3rd Ambika Ramraj and Ayanna Watson

B – Division Men’s Singles

1st Varendra Bhagwandin

2nd Matthew Beharry

3rd Ajave Singh and Jaurel Hendricks

Women’s Singles

1st Anna Perreira

2nd Mishka Beharry

3rd Priyanka Shivnauth & Ayanna Watson

C – Division Men’s Singles

1st Matthew Klautky

2nd Nkosi Beaton

3rd Aiden Bhagwandin & Zachary Persaud

Women’s Singles

1st Mishka Beharry

2nd Priyanka Shivnauth

3rd Jayde DaSilva and Deandre Assing