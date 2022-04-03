Rooplall (201*) highlights third round in ESCL over-40 competition

Kaieteur News – Pugnacious opening batsman Patrick Rooplall struck an unbeaten 201 for Caribbean Cricket Club (CCC) in the third round of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) over-40, 20-overs competition last Sunday at Affiance ground, Region Two, Essequibo Coast (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The right-handed Rooplall hit 23 sixes and six fours as CCC amassed a massive 283-3 from the 20-overs against Sunrisers Masters. Kumar Boodram played second fiddle to the flamboyant Rooplall contributing 36.

This is Rooplall’s second double-century in this year’s edition.

When Sunrisers Masters batted, they made 138-7 at the expiration of the 20-overs losing by 145 runs.

Latchman Persaud offered a fight with 35 as Yaseer Mohamed and Ekie Baksh claimed three and two wickets respectively.

At Hibernia facility, Ravens Sports Club whipped Hibernia Strikers by 197 runs. Ravens set up a formidable 262-5 from the 20-overs while Strikers only responded with 65 all out in the 16th over.

Punraj Singh led the way for Ravens with 109 while Vishnu Haripaul supported him with 68.

Glendon Smith grabbed 5-25 of his maximum four overs bowling for Ravens while Singh proved his all-round capability by snatching four wickets for 29 runs off four overs.

And in the other game also at Hibernia ground, Queenstown Tigers defeated Devonshire Castle by a thrilling two-wicket margin.

Devonshire Castle tallied up a respectable 207-6 from the allotment of 20-overs while Tigers responded with 209-8 in the 18th over.

Motielall Deepnarine scored 50 for the winning combination and 31 from the consistent Lloyd Innis. Wayne Moore collected 2-42 from four expensive overs.

In Devonshire Castle’s innings, Darshanan Lall hit 75 while Anil Persaud made 31.

The action will continue on Sunday with three more matches at Zorg Beach.

Ravens will tackle Sunrisers Masters while Queenstown Tigers coming up against Hibernia Strikers and CCC facing off with Devonshire Castle.