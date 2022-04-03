Over $3B in contracts inked to upgrade 32 hinterland bridges to ‘international standards’

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – At a simple ceremony on Friday, the Ministry of Public Works awarded approximately $3.19 billion in contracts to several contractors to execute the upgrade of 32 hinterland bridges to international standards – stretching from Kurupukari to Lethem.

The signing of the contracts, which occurred at the Ministry’s Kingston office, saw out of the 36 contractors, who placed bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, six being contracted to do the job.

Kaieteur News had reported that the projects have been divided into six lots and would see places like Iwokrama, Pirara, Surama, Camudi Bash, Annai, Yararinta, Genip Landing, Massara Junction, Point Ranch and Hunt Oil where the bridges will be built.

This publication was told that the Ministry is not fixing these bridges because they are in a poor state but rather to upgrade them to “international standards.” International standards, this publication was informed, means reconstructing the wooden structure bridges with concrete. Upon completion the bridges would have the capability to accommodate heavier vehicles which usually traverse the Kurupukari to Lethem trail.

In this year’s budget, the government allocated the sum of $4.1 billion for the re-construction of several bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor, noting that it will support the phased construction of the Linden to Lethem highway.

The Ministry in a press statement stated that Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill told the contractors on Friday that this is the vision of the President to see development take place not only in the coastal areas but in the hinterland regions as well.

The Minister said that there is need for great communication and co-operation between contractors since the works have been divided into lots and that they are sometimes inter-connected. He also encouraged the contractors to ultilise the skills and labour from the communities which they will be carrying out works.

Also signed on Friday were over $1.5 billion in contracts for hinterland roads, $740.1 million in contracts for farm-to-market roads and $139.1 million for the upgrading of bridges on the coast.

Kaieteur News had reported that the Ministry’s budget allocation which was passed in the National Assembly in February would see the spending of $3.4 billion for hinterland roads and $15.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.