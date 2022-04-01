Opposition to mount legal challenge to NRF, Hicken appointment in two weeks

Kaieteur News – Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton says that his party should be ready in two weeks to mount legal challenges to the controversial Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Act and the appointment of Clifton Hicken to the post of Acting Commissioner of Police.

The PNCR leader was at the time answering questions on the Buxtonian Morning Time show when he informed that actions to address the two contentious issues would be made soon. “In terms of the Natural Resource Fund, I think by next week, according to the information I got from the lawyers, there should be a challenge in court against it as well as some other challenges that have emerged.”

The NRF Bill which was passed last December attracted a lot of attention owing to government’s dominance on the board as well as other key committees. Civil society groups had expressed concern over the rushing of the NRF Bill which they claimed appeared to have given more control to the government and less oversight. The Coalition had also tried to prevent the passage of the bill by removing the Mace which signifies the proper seating of Parliament. The opposition had contended that the removal of the Mace disqualified any passing of the NRF Bill and that activation of the Bill is illegal.

When the bill was passed the parliamentary opposition had vowed to take legal action, accusing the government of forcefully rushing the bill through Parliament without proper consultation. Back then, Shadow Legal Affairs Minister, Roysdale Forde, SC had promised to move to the Court to challenge the government’s rushed passage of the law. Added to this, a number of civil society organisations, including Article 13, had expressed disappointment at the undue haste with which the government rushed the NRF Act through Parliament, which they believe opens the door for misuse, and without regard for the Santiago Principles, which set out the basic tenets of transparency and accountability in expenditure of oil funds.

Meanwhile, regarding the new acting Top Cop, Norton said that the opposition will be challenging Hicken’s appointment on several grounds; one being that he is not qualified for the post. Norton said that when considering qualifications for the Top Cop, one assumes that these positions have a minimum required qualification. He said it becomes an issue when people senior to Hicken with the requisite qualifications are sidelined.

“If we are going to govern a society properly then one has to ensure that the people that are appointed are well qualified to do so. No society develops with poor human resource at its disposal, and this clearly is a case of promoting someone who is not qualified.” Norton also pointed out that the public service rules speaks to the most senior person becoming the next top Cop when choosing an acting commissioner whom he said at this time, is Deputy Commissioner, Paul Williams.

Norton said that the government nonetheless seems hell bent on excluding Williams despite their claims of inclusion. He charged that the government is only interested in having people who they can control in certain positions. He also reminded that it was Hicken who was the Commander at the time during the Linden protest over electricity rates which saw the death of three protestors. Norton accused Hicken of working with direct orders on how to handle the Linden protest and therefore submitted that Hicken’s post to Police Commissioner acting, is some kind of pay back.

Norton further accused the government of placing Hicken in the senior position because he felt that the now Top Cop would act at the behest of the government. He charged in this regard that it would appear that the People’s Progressive Party is going to use the force apparatus against the people of Guyana and that no questions would be asked when orders are given from above. “My party has serious problems with Hicken being placed as acting commissioner arbitrarily.” Norton said that Hicken’s position should not have superseded Paul Williams. “I have already spoken with our lawyers who should take this matter to court in at least a week or two.”

The opposition leader added that ground work is being done to ensure that citizens understand the upcoming actions. He said supporters should follow the information and understand it so they are aware as to why the opposition is taking certain action. “We are acting because government has been given the opportunity to rectify the ills against Guyanese people and they haven’t. “In fact, they are intensifying it,” the PNCR leader said. “They cannot accuse us of not seeking to ensure we educate and relate to people before we take whatever action we should take. So, when we act we will act on high moral grounds.”