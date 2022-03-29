Latest update March 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guillermo Escarraga storm to victory in Genuine Auto Spares Golf Tournament

Mar 29, 2022 Sports

Respective prize winners with their accolades. Managing Director of Genuine Auto Spares Amrit Prashad is fourth from right.

Kaieteur News – Guillermo Escarraga turned in a splendid performance to return to winners’ row following a hiatus from the podium.

Guillermo Escarraga (R) accepts his prize from Amrit Prashad.

He shot the lowest net score (64) this year. After going low for a net-32 on the front-9 he kept his calm with a matching net-32 on the back-9, carding an overall unmatched net score of 64. With that Escarraga bested a strong field which included a resurgent performance from second place finisher Aasrodeen Shaw, who carded a respectable net score of 66 – Shaw’s score would have won on most days but Saturday belonged to Escarraga. The third and fourth place finishers are Miguel Oveido and Bholawram Deo respectively.
Other prizes were awarded for – Longest drive- Brian Hackett, Closest to the Flag- William Walker, Best Net Front 9- Bholawram Deo, Net-31, Best Net Back 9- Guillermo Escarraga, Net-32.
The full list of winners are -1st- Guillermo Escarraga HC-21, gross 85, net 64; 2nd- Aasrodeen Shaw HC-12, gross 78, net 66; 3rd- Miguel Oveido HC-19, gross 88, net 69; 4th- Bholawram Deo HC-20, gross 89, Net 69.
Genuine Auto Spears Managing Director Amrit Prashad gave the closing remarks thanking the Lusignan Golf club for hosting a fantastic tournament.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Wellman aiming for glory in debut overseas tourney

Wellman aiming for glory in debut overseas tourney

Mar 29, 2022

Local softball team Wellman recently wrapped up preparations for the upcoming Florida Cup with a couple of wins. The Florida Cup marks their debut in an overseas competition. Wellman will compete in...
Read More
“Very proud of Amsterdam’s achievement” says GBA Head

“Very proud of Amsterdam’s achievement”...

Mar 29, 2022

Regal depart for Florida Cup, to compete in Over-40 and Over-50 divisions

Regal depart for Florida Cup, to compete in...

Mar 29, 2022

Guyana tackle T&T in decider tonight – Jaguars defeat Tridents 5-0

Guyana tackle T&T in decider tonight –...

Mar 29, 2022

Unbeaten Drayton crowned champion

Unbeaten Drayton crowned champion

Mar 29, 2022

Guillermo Escarraga storm to victory in Genuine Auto Spares Golf Tournament

Guillermo Escarraga storm to victory in Genuine...

Mar 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]