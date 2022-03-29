Guillermo Escarraga storm to victory in Genuine Auto Spares Golf Tournament

Latest update March 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Mar 29, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guillermo Escarraga turned in a splendid performance to return to winners’ row following a hiatus from the podium.
He shot the lowest net score (64) this year. After going low for a net-32 on the front-9 he kept his calm with a matching net-32 on the back-9, carding an overall unmatched net score of 64. With that Escarraga bested a strong field which included a resurgent performance from second place finisher Aasrodeen Shaw, who carded a respectable net score of 66 – Shaw’s score would have won on most days but Saturday belonged to Escarraga. The third and fourth place finishers are Miguel Oveido and Bholawram Deo respectively.
Other prizes were awarded for – Longest drive- Brian Hackett, Closest to the Flag- William Walker, Best Net Front 9- Bholawram Deo, Net-31, Best Net Back 9- Guillermo Escarraga, Net-32.
The full list of winners are -1st- Guillermo Escarraga HC-21, gross 85, net 64; 2nd- Aasrodeen Shaw HC-12, gross 78, net 66; 3rd- Miguel Oveido HC-19, gross 88, net 69; 4th- Bholawram Deo HC-20, gross 89, Net 69.
Genuine Auto Spears Managing Director Amrit Prashad gave the closing remarks thanking the Lusignan Golf club for hosting a fantastic tournament.
