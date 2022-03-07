Kevin Christian’s unbeaten 102 highlights washed out game

GCA’s Noble House Seafoods 2-day 2nd Division cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – A magnificent unbeaten 102 from the right-handed Kevin Christian spearheaded Police to 162-2 from 23 overs at the end of the opening day of their GCA’s Noble House Seafoods two-day second division cricket at the Police Sports Club Eve Leary.

With already first innings points in bag and enjoying a healthy lead of 68 after dismissing Third Class for 94, the Cops were large and in charge in their own back before rain washed out the entire last day yesterday.

On Saturday, in Sunny conditions, the entertaining stroke play of Christian, who hit several audacious shots in his 102 from 72 balls decorated with six fours and nine sixes, was the main attraction of the opening day.

Andrew Lyght Junior, the son of the late Andrew Lyght, the former Guyana and West Indies B opener, was removed by Lenny Panchan for duck before Police had scored.

But the free-flowing Christian put together a commanding 132-run partnership with Kyle Michael who played the supporting role with a carefully constructed 36 from 54 balls with three fours and six before he was LBW to Julian Mohabir.

Troy Benn, the brother of National Selectee pacer Trevon Benn, joined the well-entrenched Christian, who soon reached a century.

The pair scored quickly before the close with Benn hitting a six and a four in his unbeaten 12 from 11 balls and with the third wicket stand already 30 and entire day to go Police were in a commanding position to press for an outright win.

But heavy overnight and rain all day yesterday spoiled those plans.Earlier, on Saturday, Third Class quickly slipped to 7-2 and then 21-3 as Keston Hardcourt got rid of Sameer Housein for a duck and trapped Mohabir (5) LBW, before Benn removed Amir Khan.

Gopaul Ramgobin (21) and Alex Leal (15) added 26 before Leal was sent packing by Benn at 45-4.

Anand Persaud (8) fell to leg spinner Vishal Jaigobin at 58-5 and his demise trigged a collapse as four wicket tumbled for 10 runs.

Number 10, Dion Pierre smashed three fours and two sixes from 22 balls in his cameo 29 before he was dismissed by Ameer Mohammed to end the innings.

Jaigobin (3-22), Mohammed (3-25), Benn (2-14) and Hardcourt (2-15) were the architects of destruction for Police.