Ninvalle announces hosting of twice monthly U16 boxing

Kaieteur News – Following the return of Amateur Boxing for the first time in over two years, president of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, announced that the association will be hosting twice monthly U16 Championships to increase competition for the youngsters.

The Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament is set for August and Ninvalle noted that, “We would need to have our young pugilist have as much competition as possible.”

The GBA, backed by sponsors Pepsi, hosted their Mike Parris U16 Championships last weekend at the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym in Albouystown.

Jeremiah Duncan, hailing from the Young Achievers Boxing gym copped the coveted best boxer award, while Vergenoegen and Berbice Jammers were joint winners for the Best Gym trophy in the first boxing action since the Covid19 Pandemic forced a halt of the sport over two years ago.

“We would want to thank Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) for being on board. We would also like to thank the National COVID-19 Task Force for finding it fit and having the trust in us to approve the tournament and for being able to stay within the guidelines mapped out by the National COVID-19 Task Force,” Ninvalle said.

According to the GBA president, “We’re coming out of two years of not having any competitive boxing, so we need every single round that we’ll have. With that, I’ve spoken to National Coach, Lennox Daniels and with the Technical Director Terrence Poole (MS) and we’ve decided that twice a month there will be a U16 competition.”

The recent U16 Championship saw exceptional performances from the boxers fighting out of the Vergenoegen and Berbice Jammers Boxing Gyms.

“It was also heartening to note that Rose Hall Jammers was able to provide such a large team and the return of Vergenoegen to our fold. Vergenoegen has been out for it for sometime but Mr Clifton Moore has promised me that he has been training his boxers and they will be back,” Ninvalle reasoned.

“Boxing is back with a bang, especially in the nursery department which we said we would be placing so much emphasis on,” informed Ninvalle.

“It was heartening to see what took place this weekend; to see the sort of professionalism with everyone involved. It gives me a lot of energy to move forward. So people can expect a lot of nursery boxing now until August or even beyond that, because as I said, this is our focus right now; the nursery of the sport,” Ninvalle pointed out.

Guyana is the defending champs of Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors Championships which they won in 2019 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Best boxer performances from Patrick Harvey (male junior) and Alisha Jackman (female school girl) say the home side hold the overall trophy with eight gold medals in the process.