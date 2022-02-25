Lady Jags left with two hurdles to cross

2022 CONCACAF ‘W’ Qualifiers…

After a brilliant start to the Concacaf ‘W’ Qualifiers, Guyana’s Senior Women’s Football Team still commands Group F and has two hurdles to cross on their journey to the Concacaf ‘W’ Championship. However, that is scheduled for April (6-12) when the window reopens.

Earlier this week, the qualifiers reached the half way mark with all 30 teams officially contesting their first two matches during the Women’s International Match Window of February.

When the April Window closes, the winner in each of the six groups automatically qualifies for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, which will take place in July.

Currently leading the six Groups from A to F are Mexico, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Panama, Cuba and Guyana.

However, since Guyana assumed the lead of their Group, there has been only one noticeable change and that is the spike in Nicaragua’s goal difference (GD).

Both Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago are undefeated and have accumulated six points but the former commands the Group with a superior GD of 11 in comparison the latter’s three. Sitting third are the Nicaraguans with three points, but the 19 – 0 win over the Turks and Caicos pushed their GD to 18.

These three teams all have a foot in the door on their way to the next round but the top two have a higher statistical advantage. Meanwhile, the ship has sailed for the Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos teams.

Dominica suffered losses to the group leaders and also left them with clean sheets which daunted their chances of advancing. They sit in the penultimate position without points on the board, while Turks and Caicos, who are sitting in the cellar, conceded two heavy losses that put them out of contention. The GDs for fourth and fifth are -6 and -26, respectively.

When the tournament resumes, the Guyana Lady Jags will face the Nicaragua Blue & White on April 8 then the T&T Women Soca Warriors on April 12, at dates and venues to be confirmed.

The 2022 Concacaf W Championship will then determine which teams from the Concacaf region will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.