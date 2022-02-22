2 unvaccinated persons are the latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update February 22nd, 2022 12:59 AM
Feb 22, 2022 News
– 12 new infections recorded
Kaieteur News – Two unvaccinated individuals – a 56-year-old woman from Region Five and an 83-year-old man from Region Four – who had contracted COVID-19, were listed as the country’s latest fatalities yesterday.
This was reported by the Ministry of Health, which stated as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,213.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 12 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 62,668.
The dashboard data shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 68 individuals are in institutional isolation, 772 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 60,604 individuals have recovered.
Feb 22, 2022GMR&SC-SI&C Endurance C/Ships… Kaieteur News – The first round of the Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SI&C) Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) endurance...
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here is a quote from a newspaper editorial that had these words to say about traffic lights: “Traffic... more
Kaieteur News – We are fast approaching the second anniversary of the most dramatic general and regional elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There has been a troubling development in relations between the U.S. and the... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]