2 unvaccinated persons are the latest COVID-19 fatalities

– 12 new infections recorded

Kaieteur News – Two unvaccinated individuals – a 56-year-old woman from Region Five and an 83-year-old man from Region Four – who had contracted COVID-19, were listed as the country’s latest fatalities yesterday.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health, which stated as a result of this, Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,213.

Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 12 new infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 62,668.

The dashboard data shows that 11 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 68 individuals are in institutional isolation, 772 are in home isolation and four are quarantined institutionally. To date, a total of 60,604 individuals have recovered.

