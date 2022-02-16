Herstelling A and B secure places in final

Kaieteur News – Herstelling A and B teams have secured their places in the final of the East Bank Demerara Cricket Association 40-over tournament which continued on Sunday last.

Herstelling A defeated Silver bullet by 121 runs at Farm. Herstelling A took first strike and made 243 all out in 32.3 overs. Martin Salick struck six fours and three sixes in a top score of 57, while Safraz Esau made 55 with six fours and one six, Derrick Mc Calmon contributed 25 and Rickey Sargeant 24. D. Paul claimed 3-40 and Roopnarine Ramsundar 2-29.

Silver bullet were bowled out for 122 in 26.2 overs in reply. R. Rajaram made 26, C .Ragnuath 17 and Abdul Bacchus 11. Sargeant grabbed 4-16, Anand Bharat 2-26 and Reaz Esau 2-27.

At Queen’s College, Herstelling B overcame Ruimveldt by 11 runs. Herstelling B managed 122- 8 from their reduced quota of 22 overs, taking first strike. Jermain Ramroop scored 35 not out, Buddhan Baksh 19 and R. Narine 18.

Ruimveldt responded with 111-9.

Ershad Ali made 30, Danny Narayan 18 and Shemroy Barrington 15. The final will be played on Saturday at Farm.